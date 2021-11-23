Blockstack (STX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

