Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BSFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 61,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.