Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of BSFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 61,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. Blue Star Foods has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
