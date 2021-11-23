bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 14,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,546. bluebird bio has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

