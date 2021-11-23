Bodycote (LON:BOY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 877.50 ($11.46).

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 874.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 870.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

