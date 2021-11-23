BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 74.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

