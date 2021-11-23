Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.81. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 89,474 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

