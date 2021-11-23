Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,225 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 282,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,586,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.