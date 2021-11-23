Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of PFM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 80,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,450. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

