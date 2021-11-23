Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOZTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. Boozt AB has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

