Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Cap of $173.24 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00005197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $173.24 million and $17.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00331569 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013378 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.