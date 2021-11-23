BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 18.8% in October

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BPMP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

