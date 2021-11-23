BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCTX stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 196,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

