Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

BRDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 82,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

