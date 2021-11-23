British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,581.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON:BATS traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,586 ($33.79). The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,242. The company has a market capitalization of £59.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,593.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,697.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

