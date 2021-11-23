British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,581.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,581.29 ($46.79).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
LON:BATS traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,586 ($33.79). The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,242. The company has a market capitalization of £59.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,593.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,697.41.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
