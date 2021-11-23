Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

