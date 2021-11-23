Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $996.40 million to $1.05 billion. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

GIII stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.86.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.