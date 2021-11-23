Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.90 million and the lowest is $18.11 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $133.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,979. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

