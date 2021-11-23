Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $73.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $281.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

