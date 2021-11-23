Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.59. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,639,055 shares of company stock worth $41,635,259. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

