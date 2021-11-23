Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.23 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $121.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

