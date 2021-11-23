Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.12. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

