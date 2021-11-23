Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,870. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

