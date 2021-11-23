Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $19.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AMKBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,693. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

