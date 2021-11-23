Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $93.13

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 192,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

