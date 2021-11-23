Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $12.19

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.