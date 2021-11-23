Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $129.63

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

