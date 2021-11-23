Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €47.79

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.87 ($54.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on FRE shares. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €35.70 ($40.57). 1,519,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.04. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.