Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $31.80

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.91 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

