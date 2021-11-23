Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target at $53.50

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

