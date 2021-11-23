Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $302.58

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.58.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $3,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $258.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.45 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $222.28 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

