Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $7.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $207.77 on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

