Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

