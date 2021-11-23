Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

