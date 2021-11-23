Bruderman Asset Management LLC Invests $403,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

