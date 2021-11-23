Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $741.20 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

