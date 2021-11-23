Bumble (BMBL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 103 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bumble to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bumble and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Bumble Competitors 951 3928 8258 269 2.59

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 73.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -9.73% -14.02% -2.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 21.99 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -9.19

Bumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bumble peers beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

