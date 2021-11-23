Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bumble by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,759,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

