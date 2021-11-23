BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 394,721 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $51.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

