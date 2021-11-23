Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Cabot has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cabot by 221.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

