Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.79 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

