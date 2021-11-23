California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 58.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

