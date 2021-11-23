California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

