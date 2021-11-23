California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

