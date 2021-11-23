California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOD stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a PE ratio of 451.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

