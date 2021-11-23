California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,599 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

