Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $15.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,510. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

