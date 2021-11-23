Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.92. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

