Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$147.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.94.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,723,336 shares of company stock worth $1,079,525,671 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.92. The company has a market cap of C$115.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8133315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

