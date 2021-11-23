Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$65.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,524. The company has a market cap of C$63.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.19.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.3252003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$531,291.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$890,856.67. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Insiders have sold 232,506 shares of company stock worth $11,595,310 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.