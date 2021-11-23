Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $944,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

